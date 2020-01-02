CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.28, 350,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 408,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CorMedix by 38.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

