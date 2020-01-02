Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.78, 119,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 67,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Limbach to $5.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

In other news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

