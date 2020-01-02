PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, 153,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 59,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerFleet stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)
There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc
