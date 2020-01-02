PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, 153,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 59,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerFleet stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

