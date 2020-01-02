Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Up 5.8%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 1,813,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 461,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $408.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

