CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 5.7%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15, 1,061,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 680,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 517,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.