Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.90, approximately 969,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 471,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 5.89.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

