Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Shares Up 5.9%

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, 394,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 462,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get Spirit MTA REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 4,384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 710,256 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 158.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 137,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,672,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT by 1,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit MTA REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.