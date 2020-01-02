Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.34, approximately 3,518,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,448,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $540.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at $944,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $214,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 19.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

