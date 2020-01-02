Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Up 5.2%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.82, approximately 664,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 223,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

