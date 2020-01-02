Bottos Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Gate.io and Bit-Z. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $685,488.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.08 or 0.05941202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, BigONE, Bibox, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

