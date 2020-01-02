OKCash (OK) Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $13,526.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059094 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00085428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,173.58 or 1.00241434 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,917,105 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.