TENA Hits Market Capitalization of $97,691.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. TENA has a total market cap of $97,691.00 and $5,068.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENA has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

