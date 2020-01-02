eosDAC (EOSDAC) One Day Volume Tops $100,881.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $100,881.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bibox, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

