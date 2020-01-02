Havy (HAVY) Market Cap Hits $9,260.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Havy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Havy has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Havy has a market cap of $9,260.00 and $690.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00599974 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001350 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Havy

Havy is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,922,126,303 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.