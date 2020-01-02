Radium Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Radium has a market cap of $1.57 million and $1,392.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,917,233 coins and its circulating supply is 3,903,208 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.