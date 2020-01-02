Clams (CLAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Clams has a market cap of $2.25 million and $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clams has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00007998 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bitsane.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,555,282 coins and its circulating supply is 3,928,464 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

