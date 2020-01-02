JET8 (J8T) Price Tops $0.0003

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. JET8 has a total market cap of $245,426.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

