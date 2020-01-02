CryCash (CRC) Trading 52.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One CryCash token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, CryCash has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryCash has a market cap of $146,527.00 and approximately $22,227.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

