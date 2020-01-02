$0.40 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETH. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETH opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

