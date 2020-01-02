NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.64. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.74.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

