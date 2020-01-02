$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Opus Bank posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

OPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $887.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 321,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

