Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news impact score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

