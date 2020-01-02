Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 446,174 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $5,361,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

