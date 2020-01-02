United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a coverage optimism score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

