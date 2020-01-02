Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) PT at C$9.61

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

ARX has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.49.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.