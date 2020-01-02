Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADYYF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $810.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $771.08 and its 200 day moving average is $736.40. Adyen has a twelve month low of $516.65 and a twelve month high of $832.50.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.