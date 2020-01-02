Analysts Set Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $16.95 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

