$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

