Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading 8.4% Higher

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) shares traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.82, 1,360,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 363% from the average session volume of 293,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

