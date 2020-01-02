CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading Up 7.5%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 193,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 145,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCLP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.89.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.79 million. On average, analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $19,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 148,501 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

