Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83, 161,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 182,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Renren shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renren Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Renren worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

