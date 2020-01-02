Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading Up 10.4%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.01, approximately 214,392 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 92,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Calyxt alerts:

The company has a market cap of $209.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.