Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Trading Up 8%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shares were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.39, approximately 3,881,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,589,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 199.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Eros International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,738,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eros International by 113.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eros International by 77.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

