Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Up 9%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 331,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 311,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 155.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 131.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

