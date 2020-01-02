Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading 8.8% Higher

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60, 209,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 188,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 39,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

