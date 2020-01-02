Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Trading Up 9%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 2,295,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,035,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCR shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Hi-Crush’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hi-Crush news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,364.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

