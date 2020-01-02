Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43, 6,590,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,281,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pareteum in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pareteum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the period.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.