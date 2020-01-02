21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 9.2%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 586,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 339,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.97.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,869,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 63,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,539,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 118,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

