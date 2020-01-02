21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 9.2%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 586,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 339,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,869,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 63,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,539,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 118,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
