Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 701,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 835,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

ZSAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

The firm has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

