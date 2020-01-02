Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 9.8%

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.73, 326,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 253,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,440,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

