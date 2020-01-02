AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82, 158,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 81,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.04% and a negative net margin of 846.45%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 546,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 702,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 197,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

