AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82, 158,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 81,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.04% and a negative net margin of 846.45%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.
About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
