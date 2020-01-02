FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,086.00

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.29) and last traded at GBX 1,084.49 ($14.27), with a volume of 18914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,034 ($13.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 949.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 836.96.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

