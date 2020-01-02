Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading Up 10.5%

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $17.81, approximately 207,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 142,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $287.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 666,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 90,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.