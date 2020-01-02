Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $679.55

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 679.55 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 680.80 ($8.96), with a volume of 1284592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.20 ($8.99).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,196 ($15.73) to GBX 1,143 ($15.04) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 709.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 777.77.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Insiders acquired a total of 535 shares of company stock valued at $391,142 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

