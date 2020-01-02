Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 165,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 232,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

