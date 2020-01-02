Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 30,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.83. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

