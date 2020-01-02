Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

