Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.