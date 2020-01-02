Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Emcor Group reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 959.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

