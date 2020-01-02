Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Funko posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Funko has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $848.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

